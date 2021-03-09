Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.07

Tennant (NYSE:TNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $692,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,153,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,595 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

