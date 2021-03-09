Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at CIBC

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRVCF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Tervita has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

