The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Holdings Lowered by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for about 1.3% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NTB stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $38.96. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,579. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

