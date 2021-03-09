The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 4,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,579. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.