The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 484,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,721,982. The company has a market capitalization of $220.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

