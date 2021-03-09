The First of Long Island Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

The First of Long Island has raised its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The First of Long Island to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $475.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

