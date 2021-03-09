The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.11

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 4470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 5,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

