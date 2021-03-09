Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 466,600 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 28th total of 346,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.24. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,312. The stock has a market cap of $304.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

