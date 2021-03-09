TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.
NYSE:TMST opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,677 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 867.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
