TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:TMST opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,677 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 867.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

