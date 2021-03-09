TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $54.59 million and $3.32 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

TITAN is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

