TOP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. TOP has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and $1.44 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TOP has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

