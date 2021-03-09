Tower Bridge Advisors Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.76 and a 200 day moving average of $466.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

