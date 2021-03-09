Tower Bridge Advisors Has $22.86 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

NYSE IQV traded up $5.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day moving average is $172.27. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.