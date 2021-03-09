Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.33 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.85. 14,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

