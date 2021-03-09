Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,041 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,288% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $210.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average of $194.87. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

