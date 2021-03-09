TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TRXC opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53. TransEnterix has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 217.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransEnterix (TRXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.