TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $640,000.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 422,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,425. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $927.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

