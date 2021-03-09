Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Trading 17.8% Higher

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares traded up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.99. 6,509,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 4,252,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIT. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $2,316,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,000.

Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

