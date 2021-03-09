Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman Sells 16,237 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TROX stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.