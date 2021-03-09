Truist Securiti Comments on GMS Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GMS in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GMS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 2.09.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GMS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GMS by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

