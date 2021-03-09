Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.12.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

