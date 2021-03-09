Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.64.

Shares of TRQ traded down C$0.93 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.52. 330,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.55. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.09.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit