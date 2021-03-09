Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.64.

Shares of TRQ traded down C$0.93 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.52. 330,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.55. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

