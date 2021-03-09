Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Down 20.6% in February

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 28th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $6,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TPC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. 2,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,940. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.98 million, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

