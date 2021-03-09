U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

