U S Global Investors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $603.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $798.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $578.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

