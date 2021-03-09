U S Global Investors Inc. Has $31.03 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico comprises about 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $31,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

NYSE:PAC opened at $107.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.