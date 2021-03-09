U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,250 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $115.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $120.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

