U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 38,558 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,558 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up approximately 0.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.22% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

