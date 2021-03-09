Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $417,208.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $714,854.58 and $417,208.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.33 or 0.00457922 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001212 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

