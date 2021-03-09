UBS Group Reiterates €3.35 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($5.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.91 ($3.43).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

