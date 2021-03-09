Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading 10.9% Higher

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.09. 513,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 532,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,503.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

