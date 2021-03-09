United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives GBX 1,001.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001.67 ($13.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on UU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 899.60 ($11.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 916.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 893.47. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a one year high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

