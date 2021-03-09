United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Receives GBX 1,001.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001.67 ($13.09).

Several equities analysts have commented on UU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

United Utilities Group stock traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 899.60 ($11.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 916.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 893.47. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a one year high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

