Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of UNTY opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,609.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

