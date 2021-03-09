Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.68. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 117,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Univest Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $849.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

