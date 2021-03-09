Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UE. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

UE stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

