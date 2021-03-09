Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.