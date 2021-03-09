Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,125,430. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

