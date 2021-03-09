Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 388,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,103,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

