Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

