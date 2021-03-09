Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $196.45 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 378.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $196,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IVV traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.76. The stock had a trading volume of 116,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

