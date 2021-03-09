Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3,807.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $485.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

