Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 203.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,542. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.