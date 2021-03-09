Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $128,351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $126.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

