Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $98.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37.

