Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

