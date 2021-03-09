Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 25,631 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 82,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,555. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.