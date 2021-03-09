VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.50. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 44,191 shares changing hands.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of $750.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

