VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.