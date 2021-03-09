Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.17

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 26893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

