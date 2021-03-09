Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Veru alerts:

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,723 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.